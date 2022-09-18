The countdown has begun! There is only 1 day left for the premiere of season 22 of The Voice, where we will see some familiar faces and some not so familiar faces. It's time for the artists to give their all to win the prize money and the record deal. Here's how to watch the first episode.

The Voice season 22 premiere is just hours away. The jurors have already been revealed, as well as their battle advisors and the new changes in the format. While a few days ago they presented who will be the artists we will see during the course of the episodes and some faces are quite familiar from American Idol and Tik Tok.

Soon we will see Camila Cabello embark on her first journey as a coach and will be sitting next to Blake Shelton's chair. Which could be good or bad for her, as the judge is one of the strongest within the competition and has established himself as one of the most winningest in the show's history.

For this year's first episode, all the coaches (Cabello, Legend, Stefani and Shelton) have combined forces and are preparing a great presentation for what will be a great show. Gwen Stefani is also one of the new coaches for the season, who arrived to fill the empty seat left by Ariana Grande, who was unable to continue as she will begin filming Wicked.

The Voice 2022: How to watch the first episode on Monday?

Episode 1 of The Voice will arrive on NBC on Monday 19 at 8 PM ET y shortly thereafter (Tuesday, September 20), they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

During the presentation of the first program, the coaches will sing Havana, one of the most famous songs in Camila's repertoire. After some back and forth with the production and those who occupy the 4 jury chairs, the competition of the 22nd season will begin.