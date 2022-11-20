The live shows continue to develop and the contestants are getting closer and closer to the grand finale. Here, check out how to watch the second live episode of season 22.

The countdown has begun and there are only seven episodes left until the grand finale of The Voice. The coaches have put together their luxury teams and the contestants are fighting with everything they have to make it to the final stage and be crowned prize money champions.

During the previous episode, three artists had to say goodbye to the show. In the meantime, the audience had the chance to save one of the last artists with the "Instant Save" vote. There we saw Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins, and Kate Kalvach drop out of the competition, while Bryce Leatherwood was saved.

The top 13 has been revealed and Bodie is in first place. The artist, who belongs to Blake's team, has made the most of his vocal talent and has captivated the audience from the very first moment. In second place is Parajita Bastola, from John's team.

The Voice: How and when to watch Episode 18 of season 22

Episode 17 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, November 21 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

Who made it into the live shows?