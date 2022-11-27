The countdown to The Voice season 22 finale has already begun and the artists are more competitive than ever, as are the coaches. Here, check out how to watch the third live episode of the live shows.

There are only 5 episodes left for the grand finale of The Voice and the top 10 result has been revealed so far, so the artists continue on the road to the competition and every day they give the best of their repertoire to get one step closer to the final and the prize money.

The coaches have been competing all season long but it's time to calm the waters and decide with a cool head who are the best to continue in the program. Camila's team has only one member left, while Blake's team has the most, followed by John and then Gwen.

This season there are several favorite contestants, such as Bodie and Parijita Bastola, who have managed to captivate the hearts of the audience from the first moment. Both have established themselves as the possible finalists, although it is to be expected, as all the artists have plenty of talent.

The Voice: How and when to watch Episode 20 of season 22

Episode 20 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, November 28 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

Who are the Top 10 of Season 22?