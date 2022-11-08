Season 22 of The Voice will continue with the live shows after the end of the Knockouts. Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 16 of Season 22.

The first ever 3-way Knockouts in The Voice ended last night, with more amazing artists getting their tickets to the live shows. Now, it will be up to America to decide who is going home and who will remain in competition.

Only 16 artists have the chance to win a record-deal with Universal Music Group, as well as a $100,000 cash prize. Coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will have to help them bring out their best to gain America’s vote.

From now on, one show will be for performances and the other one will be for disclosing the results. The finale is set for December 12th and December 13th. Here, check out when you can watch the next episode of The Voice.

Is The Voice on tonight? How to watch Episode 16 of Season 22

The Knockouts ended yesterday (Monday, Nov. 7th) but fans will have to wait for the live shows as Episode 16 will air on Monday, Nov. 14th (8 PM ET). The reason is that NBC will be covering the Midterms Elections on Nov. 8th.

You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. You can also check all the plans that FuboTV has to offer, here. Other option is PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Top 16 are: Alyssa Witrado, Kevin Hawkins, Kique, Justin Aaron (Team Gwen);

Morgan Myles, Devix, Eric Who, Kate Kalvach (Team Camila); bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace (Team Blake) and Omar Jose Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Sasha Hurtado (Team Legend).