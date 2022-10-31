Season 22 of The Voice will continue with the 3-way Knockouts. The coaches will decide the Top 16 who will perform in the live shows. Here, check out the spoilers and who won.

Battle Rounds are over and now it’s time for the Knockouts! Season 22 of The Voice will continue this week, with the remaining artists trying to find a place in the live shows, where the audience will be the one to decide their futures.

The remaining 36 contestants are competing for a record deal with Universal Music Group and $100,000. However, for the first time ever, the Knockouts will be between three artists, instead of two. The coaches will have to choose only one.

This time, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend won’t have a mega-mentor to help them coach the contestants. You can watch all the episodes of The Voice live on fuboTV (free-trial in the US), and stream them on PeacockTV. Check out all the spoilers for the Knockouts.

The Voice 2022 spoilers: Who won the Knockouts?

Unlike the Battle Rounds, in which the duos sing the same song, this time three artists will sing three different songs head-to-head and only one will be the winner. However, every coach will have the chance to steal one eliminated contestant from another team. Check out all the spoilers, according to MjsBigBlog.

Team Camila Cabello

Devix vs. Andrew Igbokidi vs. Steven McMorran - Winner: Devix

Eric Who vs. Jaeden Luke vs. Reina Ley - Winner: Eric Who

Morgan Myles vs. Chello vs. Orlando Mendez - Winner: Morgan Myles

Kate Kalvach (Stolen from Blake)

Team Blake Shelton

Bodie vs. Kevin Hawkins vs. The Dryes - Winner: Bodie/Kevin stolen by Gwen

Brayden Lape vs. Austin Montgomery vs. Eva Ullmann – Winner: Brayden Lape

Bryce Leatherwood vs. Kate Kalvach vs. Jay Allen – Winner: Bryce/Kate stolen by Camila

Grace (Stolen from Gwen)

Team John Legend

Omar Cardona vs. Ian Harrison vs. Morgan Taylor - Winner: Omar

Parijita Bastola vs. Peyton Aldridge vs. Valarie Collins-Harding - Winner: Parijita

Kim Cruse vs. Emma Brooke vs. The Marilynds - Winner: Kim

Sasha Hurtado (Stolen from Gwen)

Team Gwen Stefani

Alyssa Witrado vs. Sasha Hurtado vs. Daysia Reneau – Winner: Alyssa/Sasha stolen by John

Justin Aaron vs. Cara Brindisi vs. Kayla Von der Heide - Winner: Justin

Kique Gomez vs. Rowan Grace vs. Rowan vs. Destiny Lilia - Winner: Kique/Rowan stolen by Blake

Kevin Hawkins (Stolen from Blake)