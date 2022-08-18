The Voice is about to return with a totally revamped show. A change in the jury and new participants are about to arrive to one of the most important singing competitions on television. As every year, a winner will have to be selected and here we tell you what prize the contestant who makes it to the end will get.

There is only one month left to dive into the new singing competitions of season 22 of The Voice on NBC. The contestants who are selected for one of the teams will have to go through several tests before becoming the winner of the reality show.

Last season's premiere swept the ratings with 7.22 million viewers, so it is expected that this year, with no spring show, the number will increase considerably. In addition, there have been big changes within the competition: there is a new jury.

The winners will have to choose between Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend as the coach they believe can take them to the final. The Havana singer is in charge of replacing Kelly Clarkson after her departure from the show.

The Voice Season 22: What is the winner's prize?

Since its debut in 2011, the music competition chooses its winner in the same way. Viewers are a big factor, as they vote by phone, internet, text message to choose the one who should take the prize.In addition, iTunes Store purchases of the artists' vocal performances (recorded on audio) also help in choosing one of the contestants. The prize for the winner of season 22 will be a record deal with Universal Music Group and $100,000.

You can watch all episodes starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock platform, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what Peacock is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.