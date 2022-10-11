The Battle Rounds have begun in The Voice Season 22! All coaches have talented performers, but not all of them can make it into the Knockouts. Here, check out the results from tonight’s episode.

The Blind Auditions are a thing of the past in The Voice Season 22. Now, all the performers have to impress their coaches once again to make it into the Knockouts. This time they have to battle against another member of their team, while they both sing a song picked up by their coaches. You can watch all the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

During the Battle Rounds, each coach has a save and a steal. It will be interesting to see which artists are going to have a second chance to remain in the competition. Camila, Blake, Gwen and John will all have difficult choices to make.

However, they had help to mentor their team members. Jimmie Allen helped Blake, Gwen brought up Sean Paul, John Legend was joined by Jazmine Sullivan, and Camila called her friend Charlie Puth. You can also stream the show on Peacock.

The Voice 2022: Battle results

Team Blake

Austin Montgomery (winner) vs. Tanner Fussell - Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Clash

Team Gwen

Rowan Grace (winner) vs. Jillian Jordyn - Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith

Team John Legend

Valarie Collins-Harding (winner) vs. Dia Malai - Bust Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan

Team Camilla

Morgan Myles (winner) vs. Steven McMorran (Steven SAVED by Camila) - Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus