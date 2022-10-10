After seven episodes of blind auditions, it's time for the Battle Rounds of Season 22 of The Voice. Each team’s 14 contestants will be paired up and only one from each battle will go through the Knockouts. Here, check out all the spoilers. You can watch all the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.
As always, the coaches can save one contestant and they can steal one from another team. Each team will end up with nine contestants for the knockouts, where they are going to form a group of three for each knockout with only one prevailing.
On the other hand, the coaches already have their advisors for the battles: Jimmie Allen for Blake Shelton, Sean Paul for Gwen Stefani, Jazmine Sullivan for John Legend, and Charlie Puth will help Camila Cabello.
The Voice 2022 spoilers: Battle results
The Battle rounds will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and they will end up on October 31. You can watch all the episodes of The Voice on fuboTV (free-trial) and Peacock, which also has the previous seasons. Check out how the teams end up after the Battle Rounds, according to spoilers from MjsBigBlog:
*Bolded names advanced to the Knockouts
Team John Legend
Emma Brooke vs. Nia Skyfer
Kim Cruse vs. David Andrew
Morgan Taylor vs. Solsong
Omar Cardona vs. Lana Love
Parijita Bastola vs. The Marilynds (The Marilynds SAVED by John)
Peyton Aldridge vs. Kara McKee
Valarie Collins-Harding vs. Dia Malai
Ian Harrison (Stolen from Gwen)
Team Gwen Stefani
Alyssa Witrado vs. Ian Harrison (Ian STOLEN by John).
Cara Brindisi vs. Jay Allen (Jay Allen STOLEN by Blake).
Daysia Reneau vs. Julia Aslanli
Justin Aaron vs. Destiny Lilia (Destiny SAVED by Gwen).
Kayla Von der Heide vs. Sadie Bass
Kique Gomez vs. Tanner Howe
Rowan Grace vs. Jillian Jordyn
Sasha Hurtado (Stolen from Camila)
Team Camila Cabello
Andrew Igbokidi vs. Zach Newbould
Chello vs. Constance Howard
Devix vs. Sasha Hurtado (Sasha STOLEN by Gwen).
Eric Who vs. Sydney Paige
Morgan Myles vs. Steven McMorran (Steven SAVED by Camila)
Orlando Mendez vs. Ava Lynn
Reina Ley vs. Grace Bello
Jaeden Luke (Stolen from Blake)
Team Blake Shelton
Austin Montgomery vs. Tanner Fussell
Bodie vs. Jaeden Luke (Jaeden STOLEN by Camila).
Brayden Lape vs. Benny Weag
Eva Ullmann vs. Ansley Burns
Kate Kalvach vs. Madison Hughes
Kevin Hawkins vs. Hillary Ward
The Dryes vs. Bryce Leatherwood (Bryce SAVED by Blake).
Jay Allen (Stolen from Gwen)