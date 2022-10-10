Season 22 of The Voice is underway and after seven episodes of blind auditions, coaches will have to reduce their teams and pick nine contestants in the Battle Rounds. Check out who advanced to the Knockouts.

After seven episodes of blind auditions, it's time for the Battle Rounds of Season 22 of The Voice. Each team’s 14 contestants will be paired up and only one from each battle will go through the Knockouts. Here, check out all the spoilers. You can watch all the episodes on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

As always, the coaches can save one contestant and they can steal one from another team. Each team will end up with nine contestants for the knockouts, where they are going to form a group of three for each knockout with only one prevailing.

On the other hand, the coaches already have their advisors for the battles: Jimmie Allen for Blake Shelton, Sean Paul for Gwen Stefani, Jazmine Sullivan for John Legend, and Charlie Puth will help Camila Cabello.

The Voice 2022 spoilers: Battle results

The Battle rounds will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and they will end up on October 31. You can watch all the episodes of The Voice on fuboTV (free-trial) and Peacock, which also has the previous seasons. Check out how the teams end up after the Battle Rounds, according to spoilers from MjsBigBlog:

*Bolded names advanced to the Knockouts

Team John Legend

Emma Brooke vs. Nia Skyfer

Kim Cruse vs. David Andrew

Morgan Taylor vs. Solsong

Omar Cardona vs. Lana Love

Parijita Bastola vs. The Marilynds (The Marilynds SAVED by John)

Peyton Aldridge vs. Kara McKee

Valarie Collins-Harding vs. Dia Malai

Ian Harrison (Stolen from Gwen)

Team Gwen Stefani

Alyssa Witrado vs. Ian Harrison (Ian STOLEN by John).

Cara Brindisi vs. Jay Allen (Jay Allen STOLEN by Blake).

Daysia Reneau vs. Julia Aslanli

Justin Aaron vs. Destiny Lilia (Destiny SAVED by Gwen).

Kayla Von der Heide vs. Sadie Bass

Kique Gomez vs. Tanner Howe

Rowan Grace vs. Jillian Jordyn

Sasha Hurtado (Stolen from Camila)

Team Camila Cabello

Andrew Igbokidi vs. Zach Newbould

Chello vs. Constance Howard

Devix vs. Sasha Hurtado (Sasha STOLEN by Gwen).

Eric Who vs. Sydney Paige

Morgan Myles vs. Steven McMorran (Steven SAVED by Camila)

Orlando Mendez vs. Ava Lynn

Reina Ley vs. Grace Bello

Jaeden Luke (Stolen from Blake)

Team Blake Shelton

Austin Montgomery vs. Tanner Fussell

Bodie vs. Jaeden Luke (Jaeden STOLEN by Camila).

Brayden Lape vs. Benny Weag

Eva Ullmann vs. Ansley Burns

Kate Kalvach vs. Madison Hughes

Kevin Hawkins vs. Hillary Ward

The Dryes vs. Bryce Leatherwood (Bryce SAVED by Blake).

Jay Allen (Stolen from Gwen)