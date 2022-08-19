The Voice premiere is just a month away and the coaches are ready for a new season full of talent, battles and strong competition among the artists in order to make it to the next round and become the winner. Here we tell you about the new changes that the format will have.

This week The Voice revealed many important details that viewers have been dying to know, such as who the 22nd edition coaches are, what date it will begin airing, who will replace Kelly Clarkson in the judging chair and who they have chosen as Battle Advisors.

The program will begin with blind auditions and on Tuesday, September 20, auditions will continue at the same time, so fans will have to wait until the new season premieres to see who are the new artists that will win our hearts as the competition progresses.

You can watch all episodes starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock platform, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what Peacock is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The Voice 2022: Rumors claim that NBC changed the format of some stages of the competition

The Voice season 22 taping has begun and some rumors of the Blind Auditions have already surfaced. NBC has yet to officially confirm the format or any changes to this year's competition. However, some sources published a series of spoilers that the audience has not overlooked.

Apparently the blind auditions resulted in 56 artists in total, instead of 48, as it has always been. This would mean that instead of having 12 team members per coach, there would be 14 performers. If so, there would be other changes, due to the fact that with more people in the battle rounds and Knockouts, the program would be spread out and some adjustments will need to be made.

Something that has already been confirmed by NBC is a small change within the Knockouts. During the course of the competition, we will see three KO artists each performing a song to earn a spot in the Top 16. According to a press release there will be no Mega Mentor during this stage and will raise the stakes higher than ever.