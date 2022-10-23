The Voice is back with more battle rounds and the artists are getting closer and closer to the grand finale, where one of them will be crowned champion and winner of the prize money. Here, check how and when to watch episode 10 of season 22.

The Voice returns with its tenth episode to continue the battle rounds. NBC, Peacock and fuboTV are in charge of broadcasting the famous singing competition that has brought many new artists to stardom. There are only 3 transmissions left for the end of the competition stage and the Knockouts.

These will only last three programs and then it will be the turn of the last stage: the live shows. That's when the audience will take more prominence, since voting will be open and everyone who wants to give their support to the contestants will be able to do so. There is also very good news for the fans...

Starting November 14, when the live shows begin, anyone who wants to will be able to be part of the experience and join the audience that appears in the recording studio. Tickets are already available and can be purchased through the website. Check here in case you want to know how to get the passes.

The Voice 2022: What time does episode 10 air?

Episode 10 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, October 24 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.