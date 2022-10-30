The KO's have already begun on The Voice and the artists are giving it their all to make it to the finals and become the winner of the prize money. Here, check out when and how to watch episode 11 of season 22.

The Voice team decided to double the stakes in the Knockouts rounds, as this year there will be three artists going head to head for a spot on their respective teams. The coaches are only allowed to steal a single contestant, so the competition gets really raw and fierce.

In one of the most recent previews of the latest episode, Bodie can be seen performing Post Malone's Better Now, while Kevin Hawkins sings Kate Bush's This Woman's Work and The Dryes sing Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' Chasing After You for a spot on Blake Shelton's team.

The country coach and singer confessed to Kevin live, "I don't think we've seen an artist like you on this show. What you're doing live at the moment sounds like someone who's been played in the studio, but you do it all live". We still don't know who has won the spot but we may have some clues....

The Voice 2022: When and how to watch Episode 11

Episode 11 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, October 31 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.