The Voice is back with episode 15, where the Knockouts will still be in contention, and the artists will have to present the best of their repertoire to stay in the competition. Here, check out how and when to watch the Monday, November 7 broadcast.

The Voice is scheduled to end in a few weeks, so there is only one episode left for the Knockouts to finish and the remaining artists to move on to the live shows, where they will have to present, individually, the best of their repertoires in front of the coaches and the live audience.

For this edition only, there was a change in the KO format, as instead of two contestants competing, there are three contestants facing each other. Only one of them advances to the next stage, which will last only 5 weeks and will end on December 13, just a few days before Christmas.

Gwen, Camila, John and Blake have had to make some tough decisions in the last stages, as the remaining artists are some of the best of their team. In case you want to know who made it through to the live shows and who didn't, check here. The competition is getting tougher and a single mistake can cost them their place in the race for the prize money.

The Voice 2022: When and how to watch Episode 15 - Knockouts

Episode 15 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, November 7 at 7 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.