The Voice is just a few episodes away from revealing who will be the big winner of season 22, and then welcoming the new contestants (along with new coaches) next year. Here, check out how and when to watch the Monday, November 14 episode.

The Battle Rounds and Knockouts are behind us and it's time for The Voice to welcome the live shows, where the artists will have to present the best of their repertoire in order to make it through the rounds and win the prize money offered by the show. The coaches are more demanding than ever and anyone could be awarded the prize.

On Tuesday, November 8, we saw the results of the KO's come out and who made the top 16 for what would be the golden ticket to the live shows. John, Camila, Blake and Gwen have to make tough choices, but as the episodes progressed, we saw the most suitable artists continue.

The grand finale will take place on Tuesday, December 13, just a few weeks before Christmas. The episode will air on NBC but in case you don't have cable, remember that you can watch it streaming through Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a free week's trial in the US.

When is The Voice on?

Episode 17 of The Voice 22 will air Monday, November 14 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

Who made it into the live shows so far?