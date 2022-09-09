Veteran coach Kelly Clarkson will not be performing during season 22 of The Voice and Camila Cabello will take her place in the prestigious chair. Here's what the artist had to say about her departure from the show and her replacement.

There are only 10 days left until the 22nd season of one of the most popular competitions in the country begins: The Voice. This year will come with many changes to the format and within its team. Kelly Clarkson is one of the veteran coaches of the show who will no longer be occupying her usual seat.

As a result, Camila Cabello has been selected as her replacement, completing the panel of judges along with John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Peacock will be in charge of broadcasting the show after its premiere on September 19 on NBC. With two plans ideal for its users (ranging from Premiun for $4.99 to Plus for $9.99, the streaming platform has all the material from season 21 and more.

The premiere is scheduled to air at 8 PM ET and will be competing with Dancing With The Stars, which will make its debut for the first time on Disney+. Despite having to say goodbye to the Stronger singer, her time on the show has left unforgettable memories and moments. Last year, during season 21, she won again with the contestants Girl Named Tom.

The Voice 2022: What Kelly Clarkson said about her departure from the show?

As is already public knowledge, Kelly will not be participating in season 22 of The Voice, as she needed a break from her extensive and hectic work schedule. Weeks ago she announced that she would be taking some time away from the competition before the fourth season of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I had this conversation with a friend, I don't know if balance is the word we should use, because it's never going to be perfectly balanced, right? Because everything comes and goes. I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everybody and I said, 'I'm really sorry, you know, I have to take a minute.' And they all understood. They've been on this journey with me behind the scenes and they understand. Some of them have been through similar situations", she told ET's Cassie DiLaura.

The 15-time Grammy-winning artist arranged to have her summer off to show her children that they are her priority. "I think it was really important to show my kids that, yes, mom loves to work and I love to do what I do, but family comes first. So, when we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that's when you take the time when you need to. We need to take those moments. And that's what it was for me. But it's bittersweet for me, because I love doing it. It's so much fun", she finished.

The Voice 2022: What did Kelly Clarkson say about Camila Cabello?

Camila Cabello will be the expected replacement for the Since U Been Gone singer and will take her seat for the entire new season. Clarkson had not made any comment about who would take her place until today, when she clarified that she has no problems with the artist and wishes her the best.

"I think she's going to excel in that situation. I think she's very comfortable with herself and I think that's what it takes to be a coach and be able to coach people. You have to be comfortable first and foremost. So I think she's going to do well and I hope she kicks (Shelton's) butt", Kelly said in a chat with E!

On the other hand, he also made reference to the seating arrangement and joked "Good luck with that. Bring a shield" when asked about her friend and former co-worker Blake Shelton. So far she has been very open with her replacement and they have no problem with the pop star stepping in, quite the contrary. She is happy to know that her seat is in good hands.