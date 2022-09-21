The Voice is back and better than ever. New additions to the jury, new format and new artists await us throughout season 22. Here we tell you what songs the contestants have sung so far, during the first and second episode.

The Voice is back to stay for a whole new season, full of new artists, covers, great performances and unforgettable moments among the coaches, who are slowly forming a friendship with Camila Cabello, the latest addition to the jury after the departure of veteran Kelly Clarkson.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila had to compete against each other to see which artists are slowly joining their team. The blockades have already been implemented and the strategies have already been established. This is not the Havana singer's first time on the show, as she was previously John's battle advisor during season 21.

In case you don't want to miss any live broadcasts, all episodes will be on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC. For those who don't have cable, you can also watch it on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. All broadcasts will be available one day later on Peacock, where the previous seasons are already available.

The Voice 2022: What songs did the artists perform during the blind auditions?

On Monday 19, the program made its big debut on the small screen. This year there was a format change that made the competition a little wider and there are 14 singers per team. Therefore, the blind auditions will be a little longer and there will be more participants in the following rounds.

During Monday and Tuesday's episodes we saw how several of the artists brought to the stage original songs and melodies and even in different languages. As was the case of one of the contestants who is now part of Camila Cabello's team, who sang a classic song by Frito Bandito, whose origins are Mexican.

Here is the list of the singers, their chosen songs and whether they have become part of the team of any of this year's coaches:

Morgan Myles

The 35-year-old singer sang Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. She was the first to take the stage and the four coaches didn't hesitate to push her buttons, but Camila was quick to block Gwen. Although Morgan got her start singing country, she is currently eager to explore pop, so she chose to go to Team Camila.

Omar Jose Cardona

The 33-year-old singer sang Journey's Separate Ways. Although he has performed on big stages all over the world, he believes that the biggest stage of all is the one in the program. Again all the coaches push his buttons and at the end of the performance everyone showered him with compliments and positive comments. Gwen and Camila assured that they had not heard a voice like this since the 80's. But nothing was enough, as he ended up choosing Team John.

Ian Harrison

The 20-year-old singer performed Lord Huron's The Night We Met. In this case the only one who did not press her button to choose the college student was Camila. John described her voice as charming and that's when Gwen agreed with him and assured that he is "a super interesting artist who showed her his heart". This ended up making Ian make a decision and he went to Team Gwen.

Tiana Gross

The 28-year-old singer sang Say it Right by Nelly Furtado. Although none of the jurors turned around, they offered her some pretty valuable advice and Camila confessed that she wouldn't have turned around herself when she auditioned on X Factor. Blake suggested she come back and not miss this opportunity again.

Emma Brooke

The 19-year-old singer sang California Dreaming by Mamas and Papas. John and Gwen were the two coaches who turned around looking for her. The All Of Me singer asked her to loosen up a bit more and Camila advised her not to get "shouty". To which Gwen added that she would love to help her achieve her dreams. So Emma ended up leaving with Team John.

Orlando Méndez

The 26-year-old singer sang Beer Never Broke my Heart by Luke Combs. All four jurors turned their chairs around to recruit the young Cuban-American. "I like things that make me feel," Camila said after stating that she could quietly go on the radio. When it came time to choose who to go with, she opted for Team Camila.

Alexis McLaughlin

The 25-year-old singer sang Here I go Again by Whitesnake. Influenced by 80's rock like Guns and Roses, she sang the song but in a ballad version and this did not convince the jury. For that reason none of them pressed the button to save her from exile. Blake said her voice was a bit aggressive and she wasn't sure it was right for the show.

David Andrew

The 25-year-old singer sang Falling by Harry Styles. It is not the first time that the young man rubs shoulders with the greats, as he was a backing singer for artists such as Ed Sheeran, Mickey Guyton and Kane Brown. The jurors did not hesitate to rotate and the first two were Gwen and John. Although the Rich Girl performer said she noticed some tuning issues, she loved her tone and the spark inside her. As expected, since she replaced him during a performance with Carrie Underwood, she went to Team John.

Jay Allen

The 36-year-old singer sang 'Til You Can't by Cody Johnson. The pair of jurors, Gwen and Blake, were the only ones to turn around. As they were generating a funny atmosphere between joke and joke, Jay ended up choosing for Team Gwen and that has shocked the veteran, but in the end the alternative rock won.

Jay Jay Hill

The 34-year-old singer sang Inside Out from Eve 6. The jurors took quite a while to make a decision and Camila Case turns around as she appreciated his gritty tone but it wasn't enough. Gwen rated him as perky but none of the four coaches wanted him on their team this season.

Kate Kalvach

The 27-year-old singer sang Rainbow by Kacey Musgraves. One of the jurors most excited to have her on their team was Blake, who fought hard with his teammates to make it happen. Camila said she loved her tone and the way she interpreted and made the song her own. Gwen, Cabello and Shelton were the trio that fought for her, but in the end she ended up joining Team Blake.

Reina Lay

The 13-year-old singer sang Cielito Lindo from Frito Bandito, a TV commercial. The little girl is the first girl in the premiere, as the youngest contestant was 19 years old. Camila and Gwen were the only two jurors who were captivated by her voice and talent. Of course, Reina's decision was clear from the start and she opted to go to Team Camila.

Bryce Leatherwood

The 22-year-old singer sang Goodbye Time by Conway Twitty. Three out of four jurors were the ones who pressed the button. Gwen, John and Blake dueled to see who the young artist would go with. They praised her tone and charisma when it came to singing and Stefani assured that she had no idea that it was a version. In the end, she decided on Team Blake, who is giving its members a beer cooler kit, manufactured by Lands End.

KoKo

The 31-year-old singer sang About Damn Time by Lizzo. Although none of them turned around, they gave her some advice for her future. Blake felt that there were some great moments in the song but that several didn't come across well. On the other hand, Camila said that she had a really great melodic ear, but that she should have chosen a different song. She said that the production would have to add a regret button because they wanted her on their team.

Alyssa Witrado

The 19-year-old singer sang Don't Speak by No Doubt. Of course this captivated Stefani from the beginning, but the first to turn around was Camila. That's when the songwriter said she was going to give her a fight and started trying to get the contestant's attention. As expected, Alyssa went with Team Gwen.