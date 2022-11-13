The Knockouts are a thing of the past, and Season 22 of The Voice is ready for the live shows. After the Top 16 perform, the audience will decide which artists are going through and who will be eliminated. Check out how to vote.

The Voice 2022: When and how to vote during the first live show of Season 22 [Episode 16]

Season 22 of The Voice is ready for the Live Shows! The Top 16 will be performing live for the first time this season, and the audience will decide who will win their ticket for the next round. Here, check out how you can vote for your favorite artist.

Coaches Camila, John, Blake and Gwen have made their choices, but now it’s time for the viewers to say which artists deserve to get into the finale and win a record-deal, as well as prize money of $100,000.

The grand finale is set for Tuesday, December 13th. From this week on, Monday episodes will be for performances and Tuesday episodes will be for results. If you don’t want to miss anything, remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (which offers a free-trial as well as packages) and on Peacock TV the following day.

The Voice 2022 First Live Show: What are the voting methods and when can I vote?

There are two voting methods for The Voice 2022, online NBC.com/VoiceVote or use The Voice Official App. The voting window is from Monday, Nov. 14th at 8 PM (ET) to Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 7 AM (ET).

The Voice 2022 voting: How many times can I vote?

You can vote up to 10 times per artist, per email address, regarding the voting method used. If you need more information you can check the official rules at nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules and the FAQ at nbc.com/VoiceFaq.

The Voice 2022: How does the “Instant Save” work?

During the Live Results Show, the artists with the least amount of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save, which fans vote on, as well. The first instant save will be happening on Tuesday, Nov. 15th. The voting window will be announced during the episode and it will only last five minutes. You can only vote one time per artist.