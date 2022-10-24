The Battles Round will continue in The Voice, with every judge having to take difficult decisions about which artists to keep. Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 12 of Season 22.

Season 22 of The Voice is underway with the Battle Rounds. John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have to decide which artists they let go and which ones stay in the competition. Here, check out how to watch the next episode.

The judges will remain with nine contestants each, counting their steals. Camila stole Jaeden Luke from Blake, while he stole Jay Allen from Gwen. Meanwhile, Gwen stole Sasha Hurtado from Camila. John hasn’t used his “steal” so far.

After the Battle Rounds, the contestants will have to face each other during the Knockouts, which for the first time in the US edition will feature three singers per round. The coaches will have to pick only one, and they won’t have an advisor.

Is The Voice on tonight? How to watch Episode 12 of Season 22

The 10th episode of The Voice 2022 will air Tuesday, October 25th at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US, and on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Blake Shelton will be back for the next season of The Voice, but then he will leave the show. The country music star has been the only coach to be present in all 22 seasons, and he is also the most winner with six titles.

After the Knockouts, the remaining singers will perform in the live shows and will compete for America’s vote. The finale is expected to be Tuesday, Dec. 13 (TBC). The winner of The Voice will reportedly earn a record deal with Universal Music Group, and gets $100,000.