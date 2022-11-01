The Knockouts will continue in The Voice, with every judge having to make difficult decisions about which artists to keep. Here, check out when and how to watch Episode 13 of Season 22.

The first ever 3-way Knockouts of The Voice 2022 started on Monday (Oct. 31) and there were many surprises. Coaches will end up with only four artists in their teams, including one steal from another team. There are no “saves” and all the contestants will have to give their all.

Unlike the Battle Rounds, in the Knockouts each artist sings a song of their choice, instead of singing the same tune. This year, the coaches don’t have a mega-advisor to help them with their contestants.

The remaining artists will advance to the live shows, in which they have to impress the audiences at home and win their vote, if they want a chance to make it into the finale. The winner of The Voice will earn a record-deal with Universal Music Group.

Is The Voice on tonight? How to watch Episode 14 of Season 22

Season 22 of The Voice will continue with the second night of Knockouts in Episode 14, which will air on Tuesday, November 1st at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US, and on PeacockTV, which also has the previous seasons available. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

The first Knockout winners were Bodie (Team Blake), Kique (Team Gwen), Parijita (Team Legend) and Morgan Myles (Team Camila). Meanwhile, Kevin Hawkins from Team Blake was stolen by Gwen, while Rowan Grace was stolen by Blake from Gwen.