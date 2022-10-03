Blinds auditions continue this week on The Voice, and fans want to keep meeting talented performers. So far, Camila Cabello has been on fire, while Blake Shelton has struggled to get contestants. Check out how to watch episode 6.

Despite being on her first season, Camila has been convincing all the singers she can to join her. So far, the Cuban-American singer has more contestants than the rest, with many incredible artists in her team. Could she win in her first try?

There are many frontrunners, but there are some contestants that have stood up such as Morgan Taylor (Team Legend), Andrew Igbokidi (Team Camila), Cara Brindisi (Team Gwen),or Parijita Bastola (Team Legend).

Is The Voice on tonight? How to watch episode 6 of Season 22

Episode 6 of The Voice 22 will air Tuesday, October 4 at 8 PM (ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. You can also stream it on PeacockTV shortly after, in which you can also find previous seasons. It costs $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

This season of The Voice will feature some changes. One is that the blind auditions will result in 56 artists in total, instead of 48 as usual. All teams will have 14 singers. Then, every judge will select three artists to perform together during the Knockouts, meaning that only one will go through.

It’s also expected that the full season 22 will last 13 weeks, with the finale expected to be Tuesday, Dec. 13 (TBC). The winner of The Voice will reportedly earn a record deal with Universal Music Group, and gets $100,000.