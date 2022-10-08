The blind auditions are about to end and a new phase of The Voice is about to begin: the Battle Rounds. There, the artists will have to compete against each other to earn a place in the competition and not be the next to be eliminated. Here we tell you when and where to watch them.

The Voice will kick off a new week with the end of the blind auditions and the beginning of the battle rounds. The show airs on NBC and in case you don't have cable you can find it on Peacock (who has all the previous seasons to catch you up) and fuboTV, which is offering a one week free trial in the US.

There is still one episode left of the auditions where about 11 and 12 singers will take the stage to present the best of their repertoire in front of the coaches: Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. So far, some of the jurors already have their favorite contestants and continue to fight to recruit the most talented contestants.

On the next show we are going to meet Austin Montgomery, an old school country singer who decided to give himself a new chance and sign up as a contestant. He is only 19 years old and as expected, he captivated Shelton with I Can't Help It by Hank Williams. Cabello praised him and even asked his fellow contestants: Doesn't he sound like Elvis?

The Voice 2022: When do the Battle Rounds of season 22 begin?

The show began with blind auditions on September 19 and lasted 3 and a half weeks. So the Battle Rounds will kick off on Tuesday, October 11 and will air for 6 episodes. They will premiere on Mondays from 8 to 10 PM ET and Tuesdays from 8 to 9 PM ET.

At the end of the auditions there will be a top 56 of all the artists that the coaches have. This year each of them will have 14 singers per team, this was due to the change of format. This means that the program will last longer than usual with a total of 13 weeks. The finale is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 13, although it has yet to be confirmed.

Here's the calendar of dates and episodes of the next Battle Rounds: