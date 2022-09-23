The Voice is back on television and the coaches and artists are ready to begin the competition. Here we tell you when the blind auditions will end.

The Voice is back and on Monday the 19th the iconic singing competition made its debut on NBC. Episodes are scheduled to air every Monday on the network and if you don't have cable, they will be available on Peacock and fuboTV, which currently offers a 7-day free trial.

The famous coaches have already established their strategies to fight for the artists. As we have already seen in the previous broadcast, the teams are filling up little by little and so far the most complete is Camila Cabello's team, which has five singers (Morgan, Orlando, Reina, Devix and Chello).

Fans of the show may think that Blind Auditions is the first time the artists sing in front of the production and coaches, but the reality is that the journey is quite a bit more detailed and thorough before they get there. They first go through several rounds of auditions and interviews before hitting the stage.

The Voice 2022: When do Blind Auditions for season 22 end?

The show began with blind auditions on September 19 of this year, so the show has just begun and with the change of format it will take longer to reach its end. In each of the auditions, the artists bring out their talent with the best of their repertoire and the coaches fight (or not) to have them in their respective teams.

During this season, each of the jurors will have a team of 14 artists at the end of the blind auditions, with a total of 56 singers advancing to the battles. For each episode there are about 11 or 12 contestants on stage, which means that there are still a few weeks left until the finale.