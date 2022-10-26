The audience, performers and The Voice are ready to welcome the Knockouts. Here, check out when and how to watch the new stage, as well as who has survived the battle rounds.

The Voice has ended the Battle Rounds and is about to give way to the Knockouts for the remaining artists to get one step closer to the prize money. As we have seen in previous editions, the contestant who makes it to the finals and is crowned the winner will take home a record deal with Universal Music Group and $100,000.

But first they must go through several stages. With the battles over, the results of those who have survived the performances have been revealed. There are only seven contestants left in each of the coaches' groups, so in total there are 28 artists remaining in the competition.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend received their battle advisors and paired their team members to perform several unforgettable duets. Now, with this phase over, we welcome the KO's, which will be broadcast on NBC and, if you don't have cable, on Peacock and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial.

When will the Knockouts begin on The Voice 2022?

According to the schedule, the KO will begin on Monday, October 31 and will continue for several episodes. We will be able to see how the artists duel for a total of 3 episodes, and then wait for the TBA and the live shows, which are the final stage.

Unlike the battle rounds, in the new phase, the members of each team will have to face each other again in pairs, but they will do it with one song each and not as a duet. Get ready for more amazing performances, fans!

The Voice 2022: What are the Knockouts' artists?

Team Blake

Austin Montgomery

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Eve Ullmann

Kevin Hawkins

Kate Kalvach

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Gwen

Rowan Grace

Cara Brindisi

Justin Aaron

Daysia Reneau

Kique

Alyssa Witrado

Kayla Von Der Heide

Team John

Valerie Collins-Harding

Emma Brooks

Morgan Taylor

Parijita Bastola

Kim Cruse

Omar Jose Cardona

Peyton Aldridge

Team Camila