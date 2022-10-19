The live shows will start soon and the audience is getting ready to go to the studio to meet the artists and witness the great performances that will take place. Here, check out how to buy tickets and when the new stage of The Voice will kick off.

We are halfway through the battle rounds of The Voice and this week there were several highly anticipated competitions, such as Parijita Bastola, one of the coaches' favorites. Her audition was one of the most watched, got the four jurors to turn their chairs and then exploded on all platforms. It was one of the most successful, without a doubt.

Corresponding to John's team, the All of Me artist paired her with Miss Maryland's pop country singing duo, The Marilynds. Although several believe the pairing was a bit odd, the coach chose The Bee Gees' How Deep is Your Love for them to perform on stage. Pajarita did not make it through the round and the group was cemented as the winner.

All episodes are broadcast on NBC and in case you don't have cable, remember that you can also watch it live on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

The Voice 2022: When do the live shows start?

The live shows will begin on Monday, November 14 and will run for five weeks. So the finale is scheduled to air on Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13. So far we have seen how all the shows were taped and then aired, so we don't know what format the new phase will have.

As we are getting closer to the date, the network has already enabled the website so that fans can register and get tickets for each episode. All shows will be filmed live at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

The Voice 2022: Where and when tickets are available

For those who want to be part of the experience and the studio audience for season 22 of The Voice Live, tickets are now available and can be purchased through the 1iota website. Protocols for COVID-19 are still in effect and there are several attendance requirements. Here is the list: