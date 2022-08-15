It’s almost time for a new season of The Voice, after almost a year of waiting. Here, check out when the reality TV singing competition is coming to NBC this fall.

Since its debut in 2011, The Voice has earned a spot among the most beloved reality TV competition. The show has won seven Emmy Awards, including four for Best Competition Series. And it will be back this fall with new coaches and new surprises.

While the series usually was part of NBC’s spring and fall schedule, this year the network decided to skip the spring season and restructure the series as a one-time per year event. This is the same format that other shows such as American Idol follow.

This means that fans are eager to watch a new season of The Voice. Last season’s winner was the band Girl Named Tom, composed of siblings Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb. And there won’t be long before we meet the new hopefuls. Check out when the premiere is.

When does The Voice 2022 start? (Season 22)

Season 22 of The Voice will premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will be competing with Dancing With The Stars, which will premiere the same day on DisneyPlus in a new format.

This season, coaches will be Blake Shelton, who also happens to be the coach with most titles (8), John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello, who will be replacing Kelly Clarkson. Cabello will be sitting on the coach chair for the first time, but she is no stranger to talent competitions as she had her big break on The X Factor with Fifth Harmony.

It’s expected that the show will follow the same format as usual. First, the blind auditions in which coaches get to form their teams, then the battles and knockouts, and finally, the live playoffs, in which America gets to vote for their favorite performer.