The Voice is coming to an end. With the Knockouts almost over and the live shows on the way, the performers are gearing up to find out who the finalists will be. Here, check out when the final episode of season 22 will air.

The Voice is wrapping up the Knockouts stage, where the performers will duel in pairs, but with one song each and not a duet. With the live shows coming up, everyone will have their chance to bring out the best of their game and the coaches will have to decide who to save and who not to move on.

John, Camila, Blake and Gwen have tough decisions to make but as the episodes went on we saw the most suitable performers continue on. Each team is down to three members and it's time to move on to the next stage. The last broadcast where the final results of the KO's will be revealed will be on Tuesday, November 8.

One of the favorites of the final, both from the coaches and the audience, is Bodie. The 29-year-old contestant surprised everyone in the blind auditions after performing The Fray's You Found Me in his unique style and has since equaled everyone's attention. Although he is on Blake Shelton's team, Legend has assured him that he has what it takes to make it all the way to the end of the competition.

When is the finale of The Voice 2022?

The grand finale will take place on Tuesday, December 13, just a few weeks before Christmas. The episode will air on NBC but in case you don't have cable, remember that you can watch it streaming through Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a free week's trial in the US.

During the final episode we will continue watching the live shows and these will last around 10 transmissions, since all the artists who are still in the race will have to present the best of their repertoire in order to become the winner and take home the big prize money.

The Voice 2022: Who made it into the live shows so far?