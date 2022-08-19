The Voice, one of the most acclaimed competitions on television and among viewers, is just one month away. The battle advisors have already been selected and the coaches are preparing for what will be one of the most entertaining seasons. Here we tell you who will be the new advisors.

The singing competition show, The Voice, is ready to launch a new race for the prize. Many important details have already been revealed, such as its coaches and those who will not be part of the jury this year, like Kelly Clarkson (check here to find out who her replacement will be) and Ariana Grande.

When the singers reach the battle rounds, once the teams are established, the Battle Advisors come into play, who are none other than international celebrities. Camila Cabello was the advisor for John Legend's team during season 21 and that's when the All of Me singer saw firsthand the talent that the artist, who is now part of the jury (for the first time), has.

You can watch all episodes starting Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock platform, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what Peacock is like. Then the subscription costs only $4.99 or $9.99 for the premium plus plan.

Who will be Blake Shelton's battle advisor?

As expected, Blake added a great country music singer and songwriter. Jimmie Allen will be his battle advisor during season 22. He has previously worked with artists such as Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert y Kelly Clarkson, Michael Buble yScott Hendericks, Meghan Trainor, Brad Paisley, Gwen Stefani, Bette Midler, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Bebe Rexha, Kane Brown, among others.

Who will be John Legend's battle advisor?

The Minefields singer has chosen Jazmine Sullivan as his battle advisor this season. The American R&B and Hip-Hop singer has been making waves in the industry since her debut in 2008 with Fearless. This duo is one of the most anticipated duos to see on screen, as the two have proven to be very dynamic together.

Sullivan is already considered one of the most important artists in music, she has received two Grammy Awards, a Billboard Women in Music and this year Time included her in its list of the 100 most influential people.

Who will be Gwen Stefani's battle advisor?

Gwen Stefani returns to her chair after a few seasons away. We saw her as a coach for the first time in season 19 (which she won with Carter Rubin) but before that she had been a battle advisor to her now husband, Blake Shelton. So this time we will see them compete and fight for their respective teams.

The singer chose Sean Paul as her advisor for this season. This is not the first time they work together, as a month ago they released a collaboration called Light My Fire. The duo is considered one of the most authentic duos on the show, according to the audience.

Who will be Camila Cabello's battle advisor?

Camila has recruited Charlie Puth to help her team guide them through the battles they will face during the season. She herself has been a battle advisor for Legend's team last year, so she has experience and that could serve her participants well.

This is not the first time they have worked together and they both confessed what great friends they are, so we will get a taste of what their friendship is like and how they will develop as the competition unfolds.