It’s almost time for a new season of The Voice, which will premiere this fall. Here, check out which singers are going to be the coaches for Season 22.

The Voice will be back in September with its 22nd season, and new coaches. The beloved singing competition has launched the careers of many singers such as Koryn Hawthorne, Nicolle Galyon and Cassadee Pope.

One of the best aspects about the show is the fact that there are no judges but coaches, which means that the contestants have the opportunity to work with some of the most successful singers and learn from them.

Adam Levine, Shakira, Nick Jonas, Christina Aguilera and more have been coaches for the competition. Here, check out who are going to be helping the contestants to win the $100,000 prize in the new season of The Voice.

The Voice 2022: Meet the coaches for Season 22

For Season 22 of The Voice, some familiar faces are returning to coach, while there is a new addition. Eight-time winner Blake Shelton will be back once again, as he is the only coach who has been in the series since its premiere in 2011.

John Legend will return for its seventh season as coach, while Gwen Stefani will be on her sixth season. The new addition will be Camila Cabello, who is known for hits such as “Havana” and “Don't Go Yet,” as well as her time with the girl group Fifth Harmony.

Cabello is no stranger to singing competitions, as she competed on The X Factor with Fifth Harmony. She announced her new role as a coach via her Tik Tok account, joining a video with the other coaches.

Why is Kelly Clarkson leaving The Voice?

Clarkson hasn’t commented on her departure but in a Q&A on her Instagram account from March, she said that her work schedule was going to change because she wanted to spend more time with her children.

“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here,” she said in the Q&A, according to Good Housekeeping. “But there’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”