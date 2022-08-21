It’s almost time for a new season of The Voice, which will premiere this fall. Here, check out which singers are going to be the coaches for Season 22.

The Voice will come back in September with its 22nd season and many changes, including new coaches and advisors. The reality TV singing competition has helped many talented performers at the beginning of their careers, and they will continue with a new group of hopefuls.

While many fans were expecting to see Kelly Clarkson return to the show, the American Idol winner will be replaced with another singer coming from a talent show: Camila Cabello. The Cuban singer competed in the X Factor with Fifth Harmony, and then built a successful career as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend will all come back for another season. However, as every other talent show, The Voice also needs a host to run things smoothly. Here, check out who will have the gig for Season 22.

Who is hosting Season 22 of The Voice?

Many things have changed in The Voice during its 11-year run but Carson Daly will come back to host another season this fall. Daly has been the host since the show premiered in 2011, and he has been cherished by fans of the show.

Daly has hosted the show alone, except for the company of a "backstage, online and social media correspondent,” a role that was served by Alison Haislip in Season 1 and then Christian Milian until Season 4. From Season 5, Daly has assumed the duties of the job.

In June, Daly talked about the show during a roundtable panel for Warner Bros. television and said that the most competitive coach in all this time in the show has been Adam Levine, who won three times. “He might have sold one of his children to win a season over Blake [Shelton] if he could have,” he joked.