The Voice, one of television's most acclaimed reality shows, is returning to the screen with a new look. One of the big changes is the departure of Kelly Clarkson, one of the show's longest-serving jurors. Here we tell you who will be her replacement during season 22.

New broadcasts of The Voice are about to arrive on NBC. Season 22 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET and will compete with one of the most acclaimed shows, Dancing With The Stars, which will air on Disney+ in a new format.

Peacock will be in charge of streaming the transmissions after its premiere on NBC, which from now on the series will be a one-off yearly event, since the network decided to omit the spring season. The platform has all the material from season 21 and more.

This new season will come with some important changes. Kelly Clarkson's departure has shocked the audience, as she was one of the most veteran and winningest jurors in the show's history. Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani have already been confirmed to be present once again.

Camila Cabello is the new replacement for Kelly Clarkson

Starting Monday, September 19, we will be able to see how Camila Cabello plays the role of the Since U Been Gone singer on the judging panel. It will be her first time in the coach's chair, but she is no stranger to the show or talent competitions, having previously been an advisor on John Legend's team in Season 21.

It seems that the Havana singer's new position could be related to Legend, as he would have recommended Camila for the role. Last year, when she served as an advisor to his team, John was full of praise for the artist's work and was very excited about their collaboration.

"She has navigated a singing competition before and did very well. She was part of a group, and in this environment, where artists do duets, that's a very important skill to have. And obviously, she's an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and everything she's learned over the years will be very important to our team", said the All of Me singer during the behind-the-scenes of season 21 with Extra TV.