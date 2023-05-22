Season 23 of The Voice is coming to an end with a two-night finale this week. And America will have the chance to crown a new winner of the show, who will succeed Bryce Leatherwood. It will also be Blake Shelton’s goodbye to the show.

[Watch The Voice 2023 online free on Fubo in the US]

The finalists are Grace West, NOIVAS (Team Shelton), D. Smooth (Team Kelly), Gina Miles (Team Niall), and Sorelle (Team Chance). The three eliminated were Ryley Tate Wilson, Holly Brand and Ray Uriel.

For the finale, the Top 5 will perform two songs: an uptempo number and a ballad. During Monday’s episode, Lewis Capaldi and Glee star Alex Newell will perform. Meanwhile, on Tuesday many former coaches will make appearances to say goodbye to Shelton.

How can I vote for The Voice 2023 finale?

There are two methods to vote for your favorite contestant during the finale: via the official The Voice app or the website (https://voice.vote.nbc.com/). You have only one vote per email address per method.

The Voice 2023: When can I vote during the finale?

After the Top 5 contestants perform on the May 22 show, the audience will have the chance to vote during the Overnight Vote. The Overnight Vote opens at the end of the show and stays open until 4 a.m. PT/ 7 a.m. ET the next day.

Remember that you can watch The Voice at 8 PM ET/C on Mondays (9 PM on Tuesday) on NBC, or live-stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also stream the episodes the following day on PeacockTV.