It’s time for the first live episodes of Season 23 of The Voice. After 15 episodes, finally, America will have the opportunity to save their favorite contestants in the semi-finals and make them advance to the big finale.

[Watch The Voice 2023 online free on Fubo in the US]

There are eight contestants right now, two from each team: D. Smooth, Holly Brand (Team Kelly), Gina Miles, Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall), NOIVAS, Grace West (Team Shelton), Ray Uriel and Sorelle (Team Chance).

The five with more votes will advance to the two-day finale, in which the show will say goodbye to Blake Shelton after 23 seasons. Last year’s winner was Bryce Leatherwood. So, who will succeed him? Check out how to vote.

How can I vote for The Voice 2023 semi-finals?

There are two methods to vote for your favorite contestant during the semi-finals: via the official The Voice app or the website (https://voice.vote.nbc.com/). You have only one vote per email address per method.

The Voice 2023: When can I vote during the semi-finals?

According to NBC, the voting window for the semi-finals is only five minutes, so only East Coast and Central time zones can participate. They will announce the voting window during the show, so stay tuned!

Remember that you can watch The Voice at 8 PM ET/C on Mondays on NBC, or live-stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also stream the episodes the following day on PeacockTV.