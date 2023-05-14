The 23rd season of The Voice is almost ending. The eight remaining contestants will sing live for the first time on Monday (May 15th) in the semi-finals. The five with more votes will advance to the big finale, which will also serve as Blake Shelton’s goodbye to the show.

In the playoffs, which were pre-taped for the first time in several seasons, two members of each team won a place in the semis: D. Smooth, Holly Brand (Team Kelly), Gina Miles, Ryley Tate Wilson (Team Niall), NOIVAS, Grace West (Team Shelton), Ray Uriel and Sorelle (Team Chance).

According to NBC, the voting window for the semi-finals is only five minutes, so only East Coast and Central time zones can participate. You can vote on the official The Voice app or the website.

Order of performers and songs

While the vote on Monday is only five minutes, viewers will have more time to vote in the finale, as there is an overnight vote. We already know the order of Monday’s performances, and the songs the contestants will be singing in the semi-finals. Check it out:

D. Smooth – Thinking Out Loud (Team Kelly) Holly Brand – Rumor Has It (Team Kelly) Ryley Tate Wilson – Vienna (Team Niall) Gina Miles – All I Want (Team Niall) NOIVAS – Skyfall (Team Blake) Grace West – Till I Can Make It On My Own (Team Blake) Sorelle – Fallin (Team Chance) Ray Uriel – Can You Stand the Rain (Team Chance)

Remember that you can watch The Voice at 8 PM ET/C on Mondays on NBC, or live-stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. You can also stream the episodes the following day on PeacockTV.