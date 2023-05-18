The Voice is coming to an end this week with the two-day finale. Season 23 will finally crown a winner, but it will also say goodbye to Blake Shelton. We already know that some former coaches will be part of the finale, but other singers will come to perform.

[Watch The Voice online free on Fubo in the US]

On Monday night, the five remaining contestants will be singing two songs, an upbeat pop song and a ballad, in front of the current coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan and Shelton.

America will determine the winner with the overnight vote. The big announcement will take place on Tuesday night, which will also serve as a big party with names such as Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson or John Legend. But, who will be performing?

The performances for The Voice Season 23 finale

For Monday’s live show (May 22, 8 PM ET), there are going to be two performers. Lewis Capaldi will sing his single ‘Wish You The Best’, and the Glee star Alex Newell will perform “Independently Owned” from the hit Broadway musical Shucked.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s live finale (May 23, 9 PM ET), Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will perform their new single “Middle Ground” and CeeLo Green will take the stage with DJ Diplo with Lily Rose for a rendition of “Sad in the Summer.”

Also, Toosii will perform his breakout hit “Favorite Song,” and coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton will perform with their final artists. So, there’s going to be plenty to watch.

You can watch The Voice on NBC, or live stream it on Fubo (free-trial) and PeacockTV.