The Voice is nearing the end of an era. Blake Shelton has announced his departure from the show after season 23. The 2022 edition is yet to end but we already know that his stay on the show has an expiration date. Here, check out what he had to say.

The Voice will return once again next year for season 23. The Emmy-winning music competition will return in the spring and has already announced that there will be several major changes to the coaches' panel. Two of the iconic judges will pick up where they left off and there will be two new additions.

Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will join the show for the first time, while Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will be back for a new season together. The country singer announced that it will be his last year on the show, but everything can change until then. So we will have to be attentive to new developments.

As expected, Carson Daly will return to be the anti-freak. The episodes can be seen live on NBC and if you don't have cable, you can always stream them on Peacock (which has all previous seasons available) and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial to its users.

Blake Shelton announces his departure from The Voice in 2024

The veteran juror announced, along with the network, that he is ready to say goodbye to his red chair at the end of the next season (23). The reason for his departure was published in a statement on Instagram and reads:

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week", he wrote.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!", he concluded.

How many The Voice wins did Blake Shelton get?

Shelton has been a mainstay since the show's inception, not only for his keen eye for landing great artists and taking them all the way, but for his extraordinary work entertaining the audience. So far, without having finished the 22nd season, the coach has a total of 8 wins and coached 15 artists whose songs reached number 1 on the top chart on iTunes.

Here is a list of all his wins and the artists he has taken to the finals: