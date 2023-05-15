Season 23 of The Voice will come to an end next week, but fans of the show can already expect the show to return this fall. However, as many know, Blake Shelton won’t be returning and there’s a new line-up of coaches for Season 24.

[Watch The Voice online free on Fubo in the US]

The 4-time Emmy-winning series has featured several artists across 12 years to help the contestants. Shelton, so far, has been the coach with the most wins, nine. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson is the second with four wins and Adam Levine has three.

Of course, since Shelton announced his departure from the show back in October there has been a lot of speculation about who could replace him. And now, we know who will take his chair. Check out who are the coaches of The Voice season 24.

Who are the coaches of The Voice Season 24?

Well, fans of Niall Horan will be happy to know that the singer will be returning for Season 24. He will be joined by two coaches with a lot of experience, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, and finally, Reba McEntire will be coach for the first time.

The country music legend served as a mega mentor in season 23. She celebrated her announcement as coach posting a video on Instagram of a red chair with her name on it. “There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall! #TheVoice,” she captioned.

On the other hand, Legend has been coach for seasons 16 through 22, and he has won one time (Season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon). Meanwhile, Stefani, who is married to Shelton, has been coach five times, and she has never won a season.

Why is Blake Shelton leaving the show?

Shelton told Access in January that part of the reason he decided to leave the show was because he wants to have more time with Gwen’s children. “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore (…) I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time,” he explained.

He added, “There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job.”

The Voice Season 23 finale airs on Monday May 22 (8 PM ET) & Tuesday May 23 (9 PM ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on Fubo (free-trial) and on PeacockTV (the following day).