The 22nd edition of The Voice is coming to its final stretch and production is already starting to look for the next artists to perform in the upcoming season. Here, check how and when to register for the Virtual Open Call.

Although the 22nd season of The Voice is still in development, the show has already announced its return next year and it will have some changes. The coaches have already been announced and now it is time to find out when the next auditions to enter the competition will be held.

Usually open calls are held in winter and summer, just when the two cycles are broadcast. This changed last year, as the program took the spring of 2022 off to make way for the American Song Contest, but it did not get high enough ratings to continue.

The last battle rounds are currently underway and will end on October 31, right on Halloween. The artists who managed to continue will make way for the Knockouts, which will only last 3 episodes and then the live shows. All stages will be broadcast on NBC and in case you don't have cable, on Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a one week free trial.

The Voice: How are the Virtual Open Call registrations for next fall?

The singing competition has already scheduled a new round of Virtual Open Call auditions for next fall. Anyone over the age of 13 can register the application found on instagram @thevoicecasting and be part of the adventure. After selecting day and time for an audition, the countdown will begin.

All registered artists will receive an email confirming the date and time of their VOC (virtual open call). They must have a verse and chorus of a song prepared for the audition and the audition will have a duration of 1:30. Here is a list of the dates of the auditions:

Wednesday November 9

Thursday November 10

Wednesday December 7

Thursday December 8

Wednesday January 11

Thursday January 12

Tuesday February 7

Wednesday February 8

The Voice: What are the complete requirements for the auditions?

You must be legally present in the United States, with the unrestricted right to work for any U.S. employer and to live in the United States and you must be eligible to accept the prize1, if awarded.

You must be at least thirteen (13) years of age by May 1, 2023. All applicants who meet this criterion, including all persons significantly older than thirteen (13) years of age, are welcome and encouraged to apply to be a participant. All applicants younger than eighteen (18) years of age must have all parents/legal guardians complete the Parental/Legal Guardian Consent attached to this application.

You must not now be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial broadcast or other exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear, if selected as a participant.

You must voluntarily submit to and complete a background check, in accordance with applicable laws and execute all documents required by Producer in connection with such background check.

To accept an invitation to be a participant, you must timely complete and return the Participant Agreement, Release and Arbitration Provision and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by the Producer and will include, among other things, release forms and waivers for review and signature by you and/or your family members.

If you are selected as a participant, you must be willing to travel to and reside at one or more undisclosed locations in the United States for several weeks at any time in June 2023 and December 2023 (or as otherwise scheduled by Producer). Economy travel to be paid for by Producer.

You may not participate in the Program if your participation would create impropriety or the appearance of impropriety.

The foregoing eligibility requirements may be amended, revised or changed at any time and in any fashion in Producer's sole discretion.

In case you want to know all the requirements in a more detailed and complete way, you can go to nbcthevoice.com/auditions/eligibility/ and get all the necessary information.