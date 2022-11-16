Kelly Clarkson is not only one of the audience's and the show's favorite veteran jurors, but she is also one of the most victorious throughout her tenure on The Voice. Here, check out how many she has in total and with which artists.

Kelly Clarkson took some time away from The Voice stage to be with her family, but it's time for her to return to her judging chair. The singer will return for season 23 to say goodbye to her partner Blake Shelton and to kick off a new cycle of the show, which airs on NBC.

Not only is she one of the iconic coaches, but over the seasons she has established herself as one of the most successful. The veteran judge has provided some of the most iconic moments with her fellow contestants and has taken several artists to the finals.

She was not present at the 2022 edition, which still continues with the live shows and is also broadcasted on Peacock and fuboTV (one week free trial). However, when the preparations for next year began, the singer confirmed her attendance by posting on Instagram "I'm so excited to be back with my Voice family - let's do it, Team Kelly!".

When Kelly Clarkson won The Voice?

Kelly has won several seasons, but what is most impressive is that she has done so from the very first one she has ever played in. She took her first win in season 14 with Brynn Cartelli, after giving the best of her game to the beat of Adele's Skyfall.

Her second win came in season 15 with Chevel Shepherd, after the 16-year-old performed Broken Hearts. By 2019 would come her third win along with Jake Hoot, who performed Amazed by Lonestar. Later in 2021, she got her fourth win along with the group Girl Named Tom, who performed Fleetwood Mac's The Chain.

She has a total of 4 wins so far and is expected to get more as she goes through the seasons. Will The Voice 2023 bring another victory to Team Kelly?