The Voice is one of the most watched shows in the country and has one of the most loyal audiences. This leads to the fact that great figures are on the panel of judges, so the payments made by the show are quite exorbitant. Here, check out how much money they earn.

The Voice is at the top of its game. NBC has already confirmed the arrival of a new edition with different figures occupying the red chairs of the jury and at the same time, it is still developing the 22nd season. The artists are finishing the battle rounds that started a week ago and soon they should start with the Knockouts.

The coaches' teams had a total of 14 performers each and in the KO's they will have to compete against each other. One of them will be eliminated, unless one of the jurors decides to save him or her. As has been the case of Steven McMorran, who remains thanks to Camila Cabello.

Now, with the next phase coming up, contestants will have to bring out the best of their repertoire in order to continue surviving on the network show. If you don't have cable, remember that you can also watch it on Peacock (where all previous seasons are available) and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US.

How much do The Voice judges get paid?

Each coach is paid according to his or her personal fame, tenure with the program and the number of wins on his or her record. Most judges are paid around $13 million per season. Shelton is one of the most successful on The Voice and also the most winningest so far, with a total of 8 wins.

This would make us think he's the highest paid, but no. The highest paid coach in the show's history is Ariana Grande and she's only been on season 21. The Thank U, Next singer was paid $25 million, cementing her as the highest paid among her peers. This is due to the amount of new viewers she attracted, as much of the audience was Generation Z and Millennial.

Here is the list of how much The Voice jurors have been (and are) paid for their time on a season of the show: