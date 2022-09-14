It’s almost time for a new season of The Voice. Season 22 will premiere on Monday, September 19 and a new group of hopefuls will try to impress coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to earn a place in the competition. You can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).
Of course, as fans of the show know, the blind auditions are taped, so there are ways to know which artists are competing this year. According to some reports, there will be 56 contestants this year, and that will have an impact on the show’s format.
This year, the knockouts will feature acts of three contestants, with only one going through the live shows. While there are still plenty of rounds of auditions to watch, if you can’t wait to meet the artists for this season, here check out the names.
The Voice 2022: Full list of contestants for Season 22
As always the show will feature talented singers from different backgrounds. There are some contestants that you could recognize from other talent shows such as American Idol, as well as from Tik Tok.
However, certainly they will all have their moment on the stage of The Voice. While we still don’t know the teams, you can check out here the full list of contestants, according to MjsBigBlog:
Tanner Fussell
Ian Harrison
Rowan Grace
Parijita Bastola
Orlando Mendez
Kique Gomez
Chello
La Reina Ley
Kara McKee
Hillary Ward
Daysia Reneau
Valarie Collins-Harding
Solsong
Morgan Taylor
Dia Malai
Destiny Lilia
David Andrew
Omar Cardona
Morgan Myles
Justin Aaron
Emma Brooke
Constance Howard
Tanner Howe
Sydney Paige
Kate Kalvach
Julia Aslansli
Jaeden Luke
Brayden Lape
Bodie
The Marilynds
The Dryes
Devix
Cara Brindisi
Benny Weag
Bryce Leatherwood
Austin Montgomery
Sasha Hurtado
Madison Hughes
Kayla Von Der Heide
Ava Lynn
Andrew Igbokidi
Grace Bello
Alyssa Witrado
Peyton Aldridge
Nia Skyfer
Kim Cruse
Jillian Jordyn
Ansley Burns
Zach Newbould
Eva Ullmann
Eric Who
Steven McMorran
Sadie Bass
Lana Love
Jay Allen
It will air on Mondays (8-10 PM ET) and Tuesdays (8-9 PM ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States and on PeacockTV, which you can enjoy for a subscription of $4.99 or $9.99 depending on the plan.