Season 22 of The Voice is around the corner, and fans of the show can’t wait to meet the new group of contestants. If you want to know the names of all the hopefuls for this year, check out here the full list.

It’s almost time for a new season of The Voice. Season 22 will premiere on Monday, September 19 and a new group of hopefuls will try to impress coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello to earn a place in the competition. You can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Of course, as fans of the show know, the blind auditions are taped, so there are ways to know which artists are competing this year. According to some reports, there will be 56 contestants this year, and that will have an impact on the show’s format.

This year, the knockouts will feature acts of three contestants, with only one going through the live shows. While there are still plenty of rounds of auditions to watch, if you can’t wait to meet the artists for this season, here check out the names.

The Voice 2022: Full list of contestants for Season 22

As always the show will feature talented singers from different backgrounds. There are some contestants that you could recognize from other talent shows such as American Idol, as well as from Tik Tok.

However, certainly they will all have their moment on the stage of The Voice. While we still don’t know the teams, you can check out here the full list of contestants, according to MjsBigBlog:

Tanner Fussell

Ian Harrison

Rowan Grace

Parijita Bastola

Orlando Mendez

Kique Gomez

Chello

La Reina Ley

Kara McKee

Hillary Ward

Daysia Reneau

Valarie Collins-Harding

Solsong

Morgan Taylor

Dia Malai

Destiny Lilia

David Andrew

Omar Cardona

Morgan Myles

Justin Aaron

Emma Brooke

Constance Howard

Tanner Howe

Sydney Paige

Kate Kalvach

Julia Aslansli

Jaeden Luke

Brayden Lape

Bodie

The Marilynds

The Dryes

Devix

Cara Brindisi

Benny Weag

Bryce Leatherwood

Austin Montgomery

Sasha Hurtado

Madison Hughes

Kayla Von Der Heide

Ava Lynn

Andrew Igbokidi

Grace Bello

Alyssa Witrado

Peyton Aldridge

Nia Skyfer

Kim Cruse

Jillian Jordyn

Ansley Burns

Zach Newbould

Eva Ullmann

Eric Who

Steven McMorran

Sadie Bass

Lana Love

Jay Allen

It will air on Mondays (8-10 PM ET) and Tuesdays (8-9 PM ET) on NBC. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States and on PeacockTV, which you can enjoy for a subscription of $4.99 or $9.99 depending on the plan.