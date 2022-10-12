Although the 22nd season of The Voice is still a few weeks away, the show has already revealed who the next jurors will be in 2023. There will be several returners and some new additions. Here, check out who are the figures.

Season 22 of The Voice continues with its regular schedule and we have already seen how the round battles took place during Monday and Tuesday's episode, which are broadcast on NBC or in case you don't have cable on Peacock (who offers all the previous editions to watch) and fuboTV (who offers a free week of trial for the user).

Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton already have their teams complete with a total of 14 artists. This year, with the change of format, the competition phases are a little longer. The battle rounds will last until Monday, October 31 and then give way to the Knockouts.

In mid-November the live shows will begin and there will be a voting system for the audience to support their favorite contestant. There will be several methods and ways to vote, in case you want to know how and when to do it, you can find all the information here. In the meantime, it is time to find out which figures have been chosen to be the new coaches for the 23rd season.

The Voice 2023: Who will be the new coaches?

Next year we'll see Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson continue their banter and banter on the show, as they both take the stage in the judges' chair. That's right, the Breakaway singer is back as a coach. While Shelton announced that season 23 will be his last appearance on the show, as he will not be part of the 2024 edition.

On the other hand, there will be two new additions to replace John Legend and Gwen Stefani. The artists chosen to take the chair are Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. It is the first time that either of them have been called to be a permanent trainer in the program and they will undoubtedly do a good job.

The debut coaches posted on their social networks how excited they were to join the Emmy-winning music competition. "I'm thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the upcoming season. I'm excited to help other artists move to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready to #TeamChance", announced Chancelor (better known as Chance The Rapper).

While the Irish singer wrote in his own statement, "I'm excited to join this season of The Voice as a coach - I look forward to meeting and mentoring the next generation of talent as we battle it out with the other teams!".