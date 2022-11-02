John Legend will not be performing on season 23 of The Voice for several reasons. Here, check what they are and if there is any possibility of returning to the coaching staff.

The Voice team announced that they have already decided who will be the new coaches for season 23 and also when they will open the open auditions for next year. What caused a big impact was the departure of John Legend and veteran Blake Shelton.

Meanwhile, the 2022 edition of the program is still in development and the Knockouts are taking place. John's team is one of the best consolidated, having as members Omar Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse and Sasha Hurtado, among others. Soon we will see how the live shows are carried out.

The grand finale will take place in a few weeks, on November 21, and will be broadcast on NBC. In case you don't have cable, remember that you can watch it streaming through Peacock and fuboTV, who is offering a free week's trial in the US.

The Voice 2023: Why did John Legend leave the jury?

John announced that he would not be part of the coaching staff of the 23rd edition of The Voice, as he will not have too much free time. With a new album on the way and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, pregnant and ready to give birth next year, the singer didn't want to commit to the show.

"My family is growing, I have a new album, I'm going to be doing a little bit of touring, so it's probably best that I take a break. We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tested, and I thought that would happen this season, but it ended up wanting us to come back", Legend explained to Entertainment Tonight.

On the other hand, he also stated that he will return to the program at some point but it will not be next season. His time in the competition has been really entertaining and has given great moments to the audience. The first and only time he won was with Maelyn Jarmon in season 16.