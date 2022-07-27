Rick and Michonne will have their own spin-off in The Walking Dead universe. Both characters have come a long way in the series. Here we tell you everything you know about AMC's new project so far.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in The Walking Dead spin-off, as announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The characters of Rick and Michonne will have their own miniseries premiering in 2023 and the production will supplant the planned Grimes movie.

The conclusion of TWD is just around the corner, the last episodes already have a premiere date and the story that has accompanied us for more than 12 seasons comes to an end. Rick and Michonne were two main characters from the beginning and have been installed as some of the favorites in the fan community.

As revealed at one of the world's largest comic book conventions, the new series looks to continue the journey and love story of the main characters. AMC said it will begin with six episodes next year, so it could become more than a miniseries, but that will only be dictated by time and audience.

The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne plot

Several announcements from AMC's apocalyptic world were revealed at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, one of them was the unexpected series of both characters. It was known that the creators wanted to do new material with Andrew Lincoln's character, but fans didn't see a love story coming.

"This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead.... And, ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and a situation unlike any they've known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without the other, are they alive, or will they discover that they too are alive? The living dead?", confirmed the official announcement.

Danai, who plays Michonne, communicated with fans and showed how impatient she is to start this project. We will undoubtedly get to know several new traits of her character that we have not had the time to see before. Many other aspects of the characters' lives were explored, how they have come to this point and what the future holds for them.

"Michonne and this TWD family have meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bring The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can't wait to pick up the katana again", she said.

The Walking Dead: What happened to Rick Grimes?

In season 9 of The Walking Dead, we could see how the leader of the series, Rick, was seriously injured when he was taken away by a helicopter. Michonne, who is his love interest and one of the strongest characters, left the show one season after discovering that Grimes could still be alive. Undoubtedly, we are in the presence of one of the most awaited reunions for the whole community.

Andrew, who plays Rick, has given his verdict on this new upcoming series. "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the better part of a decade. The friendships I've made along the way are deep and lasting, so it's fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I'm very excited to return to the screen as Rick, reunite with Danai as Michonne and give fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead universe", he said.

On the other hand, in 2019 it was confirmed that the actor would star in three AMC movies, according to IGN. Currently, with this new proposal, the character will be able to explore much more than he could have done with the film. Robert Kirkman will be in every detail to potentially exploit Rick's character in the best possible way.