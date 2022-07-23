The famous apocalyptic TV series, AMC's The Walking Dead, is coming to an end after 10 long and bloody seasons, full of tension and walkers. Here we tell you when and where to watch the last episodes.

The Walking Dead comes to an end: When will the last episodes be released?

AMC published on its social networks when the last episodes of the third part of season 11 of The Walking Dead will be released. The zombie apocalyptic series has come a long way after more than 10 years on screen. This year the time has come to say goodbye for good.

However, the series has several spin-offs and productions that belong to its world, some like Fear the Walking Dead, which has been broadcast since 2015, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which premiered in the middle of the pandemic, in 2020.

"In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is coming to a day when they will all be held accountable. Will the sum of their individual journeys accumulate into one, or will they divide them forever?", the synopsis narrates.

The Walking Dead: When will the last episodes be released?

The AMC series will premiere its last episodes on October 2 and will begin the definitive farewell of one of the longest-running series of the network and television, since it was aired for 12 years without interruption.

The last season premiered 24 episodes but loyal fans were waiting for the release of the remaining eight episodes to conclude the most famous zombie apocalyptic plot.

On the other hand, the finale will have to leave some threads open, as several spin-offs related to the TWD universe are on the way. Two of the main characters, Rick and Michonne will have their own mini-series, where we will see them going into new adventures together. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will also be in a new series from the creators of the series, both will play their respective characters, Daryl and Carol Peletier.