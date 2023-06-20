'The Walking Dead: Dead City' new episodes: When and how to watch the spin-off?

There are series that become a phenomenon, and undoubtedly, that’s The Walking Dead. If you’re a fan of the post-apocalyptic zombie franchise, you’re probably already ready for the fourth spin-off, called TWD: Dead City.

The new series continues the story of Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, who are played by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dead Morgan. These characters travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland.

This time the city is full of dead people and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world. Here, check when the next episodes of the first season will be released…

When are the episodes of TWD: Dead City released?

The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered on Sunday night, June 18 and has quickly gained a large number of viewers. Now, it’s time for more episodes to be released on a weekly basis, as used to be the case with the original series.

For those watching in the Eastern time zone, it will premiere at 21:00 ET, while West Coast audiences can anticipate episodes at 18:00 PT. These are available through AMC.