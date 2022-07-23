AMC confirmed a new spin-off of the acclaimed zombie series, The Walking Dead. Here we tell you everything you need to know about Tales of The Walking Dead, the new show.

The Walking Dead Spin-off: Everything you need to know about Tales of The Walking Dead

Tales of The Walking Dead is one of the new releases AMC launched at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, as is a new mini-series featuring two main characters. In this case, Tales is a six-episode antalogy that will be debuting in August of this year.

The production, based on Robert Kirkman's comics, will feature a different protagonist in each of its episodes, all of which will belong to the universe of the TV phenomenon. Some of the faces that will appear are already known but there are others that will be introduced into the narrative for the first time.

On the other hand, the acclaimed series is launching multiple new productions as it is reaching its final episodes. Over the years we have had to say goodbye to some of our favorite characters, the beginning of the end is closer than we think.

Tales of The Walking Dead cast

The cast includes Anthony Edwards as Dr. Everett, Parker Posey as Blair, Jillian Bell as Gina, Terry Crews as Joe, Olivia Munn as Evie, Poppy Liu as Amy, Danny Ramirez as Eric, Daniella Pineda as Idalia, Jessie T. Usher as Devon, Samantha Morton as Dee / Alpha and Scarlett Blum as Lydia.

Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Gage Munroe, Lauren Glazier and Matt Medrano will also participate in the production but it is not yet known what roles they will be playing.

Tales of The Walking Dead plot

The latest trailer presented by the network shows six stories set before, after and during the zombie apocalypse. Each episode features one or more characters, but the plot always focuses on the main character of the show.

They will have to deal with the situations around them, whether family problems, unexpected encounters with death, the outbreak of zombies in a quiet place or regufio and lots of chaos, no doubt. It has not yet been confirmed if the plot will continue or connect at some point with the original series, but we will have to wait and see what the fate of the show will bring.

Tales of The Walking Dead release date

The new original creation of Scott M. Gimple (who served as showrunner and screenwriter of The Walking Dead) and Channing Powell, has a premiere date of August 14 on AMC. It will be on the network from mid-August until September 18, when the last episode will air.

"I started as a fan of The Walking Dead and ended up as showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spin-offs. This is crazy and I am so grateful to AMC and Scott for supporting me and my writers as we pushed and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully continuing to cater to what the core audience loved so much about the flagship show," Powell confessed via a statement in late 2021.