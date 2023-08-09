The war drama with Glen Powell that is trending and you can watch for free

Glen Powell has slowly become one of Hollywood most in-demand actors, having several upcoming movies in his schedule. While the writers and actors’ strike (due to the AMPTP’s refusal to negotiate a fair deal with its workers) have certainly delayed many productions, you can enjoy his performance in a war drama. And no, it’s not “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The 34-year-old star is no stranger to action and war films, appearing not only in Top Gun’s legacy sequel, but also in movies such as “The Expendables.” However, he has also showcased his chops for romantic comedies with Netflix’s “Set It Up.”

But, according to Reel Good, Powell’s most recent movie “Devotion” is trending this week in the United States. This film, in which he stars alongside Jonathan Majors, received rave reviews from critics, and you can watch it for free.

How to watch “Devotion” with Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors for free

“Devotion” follows the story of the unlikely friendship between naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War. The movie, directed by J.D Dillard, is based on the 2015 book titled “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice,” by Adam Makos.

The script was adapted by Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart. Apart from Powell and Majors, the cast includes Christina Jackson, Daren Kagasoff, Joe Jonas, Nick Hargrove, Spencer Neville, and Thomas Sadoski in supporting roles.

You can watch this movie for free on FUBO, which offers a seven-day trial without any cost in the United States. You can sign up using the link above, and you will be able to watch this and many other films and TV shows, as well as live sports.