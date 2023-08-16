The war thriller with Andrew Garfield, Luke Bracey and Sam Worthington that you can watch for free online

Yes! Andrew Garfield, Luke Bracey and Sam Worthington were all part of the same movie, and as expected, it turned out to be a major success and one of the best war stories. Hacksaw Ridge made its cinematic debut in 2016.

The film was directed by Mel Gibson, and its cast was filled with notable actors. The project managed to take home two Oscars during the 2017 ceremony. The screenplay was written by Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight.

The story follows Army medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa and refused to kill, becoming the first conscientious objector in U.S. history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

