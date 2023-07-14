The war thriller with Armie Hammer that is trending in the US and you can watch free online

Armie Hammer has disappeared from Hollywood after the massive scandal in which he was involved last year, where several women accused him of disturbing acts. Before all this happened, the actor belonged to the elite among his peers.

[Watch Mine online free in the US]

He has starred in major productions and one of his most popular films was Call Me By Your Name, which was directed by Luca Guadagnino and where he shared the screen with one of the young stars of the moment: Timothée Chalamet.

Now that action and war thrillers are trending, especially on the Netflix platform, we tell you which of these productions led by the 36-year-old figure you can watch for free online…

How to watch Mine online free

Mine was released in 2016 and was one of the most popular Armie Hammer starrers, which competed with other great titles like Hacksaw Ridge and War Dogs. Now, the movie is available to watch free online on Fubo.

The streaming platform is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / thrillers section.

“After a failed assassination attempt, a soldier finds himself stranded in the desert. Exposed to the elements, he must survive the dangers of the desert and battle the psychological and physical toll of the treacherous conditions”, describes the official synopsis.