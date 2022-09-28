The Watcher is the new Netflix suspense and horror product that arrives on the platform, starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, to torment its loyal users. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the mini-series based on real events.

Ryan Murphy is once again teaming up with Netflix and two popular actors to bring to the table a new horror and suspense mini-series that will haunt all viewers and keep them on edge to see what happens to the family involved. The Watcher is just a few weeks away from joining the streaming platform's catalog and we will soon see Wats and Cannavale step into the shoes of a tormented couple.

The production company revealed a small preview of what is to come during the annual fan event, TUDUM. There we got a glimpse of what the production will reflect and it is nothing less than a story based on true events. This time, the creator of American Horror Story and DAHMER was inspired by the infamous New Jersey house.

The production will have 7 episodes that will premiere on October 13th of this year and is ready to compete with several of the new releases that will start arriving in a few days, kicking off the month of Halloween. Some like The Midnight Club, another horror story from Mike Flanagan (director of The Haunting of Hill House).

'The Watcher' Cast

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will play the two main characters and heads of the family, Maria and Derek Broaddus. Luke David Blumm will be Carter Brannock, one of the couple's children. Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri and Jennifer Coolidge will play Michael, Roger Kaplan and Karen Calhoun.

Matthew Del Negro, known for his work on Scandal and The Sopranos, will play Darren Dunn. Several other actors make up the extensive cast list but some have not yet revealed what roles they will be playing as the story unfolds.

They include Michael Devine, Yuko Torihara, Emily Juliette Murphy, Mia Farrow, Aidan Pierce Brennan, Isabel Gravitt, Henry Hunter Hall, Samantha Blaire Cutler, Kathryn Boswell, Caitlin Hammond and Annie Pisapia, among others.

'The Watcher' Plot

The story based on true events will portray how a family, after buying a new house, is harassed by a 'The Watcher' who prevents them from living in it with peace of mind. Despite this person's constant harassment, the Brannocks choose to stay in their home and cannot trust any of their neighbors and friends, as they potentially become their enemies simply because they are suspicious of everyone.

The official synopsis relates, "It was supposed to be their dream home, but it soon becomes a living hell for the Brannock family. The sinister letters they receive from someone calling himself "the Watcher" are just the beginning. Soon the neighborhood's sinister secrets begin to come to light. Inspired by the true story of the infamous New Jersey house".