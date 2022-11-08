'The Whale,' starring Brendan Fraser and Sadie Sink, is one of the most acclaimed films of the year. Here, check out when is the newest Darren Aronosky's movies coming to streaming in the US.

Since “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronosky, premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival to a six-minute standing ovation and rave reviews, film fans have been waiting patiently to watch Brendan Fraser’s return to the silver screen as leading man.

The film is based on a play of the same name written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is also behind the script. The story follows an obese and reclusive English teacher who is trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter (played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink).

Other cast members include Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau and Sathya Sridharan. Check out when the movie is coming out in the US and if it will be available to watch on streaming (and which platform, of course!).

Is ‘The Whale’ coming to streaming?

“The Whale” will arrive in theaters in the US on December 9. The movie is being distributed by A24, which already released the first trailer and the poster for the movie. While A24 has a first window deal with Showtime, it’s unclear when and where The Whale will have its digital release or coming to streaming.

The deal between A24 and Showtime expired on Nov. 1, but, according to The Streamable, a representative of the premium platform said that The Whale will “come to Showtime if they theatrically release [it].” However, there’s no date yet.

If the movie doesn’t end up on Showtime, it could be headed to other platforms such as Netflix (who has some A24 films such as ‘Uncut Gems’) or HBO Max, which recently added almost 30 titles from the studio to its library.